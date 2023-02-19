Congress Targets Baba Ramdev over the Circulars to Teachers to Attend The Yoga Camp in Goa

The Goa Congress has strongly depreciated the circular for teachers and staff to attend the Yoga camp of Baba Ramdev to be held on Miramar beach from February 18 to 20, circulated by the education department.

“If Ramdev Baba wants to have a yoga camp (in Goa) then why is the government forcing teachers and education staff to attend by issuing a circular? Is his institution government (to ask teachers to attend),” Amit Patkar, Congress state chief questioned.

“Why not live streaming? Why waste money on this event?” Patkar asked.

He further added that the teachers and other education department workers are compelled to attend the yoga camp despite the opposition of the general public.

“They have fear of getting a poor response and hence the BJP government is making it compulsory for the teachers to attend it,” he said.

The Directorate of Education sent a circular to the heads of elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, as well as special institutions, earlier on February 14 asking them to deputise teachers for a yoga camp.

“Yoga is considered one of the important tools for the self-development of a child and for its physical, mental, social and spiritual growth. Therefore Yoga Guru P.P. Swami Ramdevji Maharaj is conducting a special yoga session starting from 18th to 20th February 2023,” the circular stated.

“On this occasion, a special Yog Shibir is organized on 20th February 2023 from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Miramar beach. Heads of all Govt. /Govt. aided/unaided primary/secondary/higher secondary & special schools are hereby instructed to depute all of their teachers and NSS, NCC, Scout & Guide volunteers to attend grand Yog Shibir on February 20, 2023, at Miramar Beach,” it further said.