Parents Needs To Introspect When 14-Year-Olds Stay Out Whole Night – Goa CM

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant was replying to the debate on the allegations made by the opposition MLAs on failure of police and government in the state where two minor girls were raped on the Benaulim beach in the south Goa. But his statement did not go well and he had to face the criticism.

“When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,” Pramod Sawant said during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.

According to the PTI reports, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant has been put under pressure by the opposition over the issue of Gang Rape of two Minor Girls who went to the Benaulim Beach in the late night of Saturday with their male friends.

When he was confronted by the opposition MLAs over the rape issue he replied saying that it is the responsibility of the parents to take care of their minor children and not to allow 14-year-old to go to the beach in the late night.

“The parents needs to introspect on why children were on the beach late at night,” CM said.

“Just because children don’t listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police,” Sawant had said on Wednesday, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House.

Dr Sawant, who also holds the portfolio of Home, had said parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night.

According to the Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D’Costa it is the job of police to put the criminals behind the bars and citizens should be allowed to move out freely.

“Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said it is disgusting that the chief minister is making such statements. “The safety of citizens is the responsibility of police and state government. If they can’t provide it to us, the CM has no right to sit in the post,” he added.

“It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. if State govt can’t assure us our security, who can give it? Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule,” tweeted Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte.

“We directly blame police, but I want to point out that of the 10 youth who went to the beach for a party, four stayed on the beach the whole night and the remaining six went home,” Sawant had said in the House.

“They were on the beach the whole night, two boys and two girls,” said Sawant. Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches,” he added.

According to the sources, one out of the four youth is a government employee who works as a driver with the Agriculture Department in south Goa.

All the four youth had approached the group of boys and girls posing as policemen and raped the two minor girls after beating up the boys who were accompanying the girls on the Benaulim beach at 3.30 am.

All the four accused have been arrested, Sawant told the Assembly.

During the discussion in the House yesterday, an MLA had claimed that an “influential person” was trying to protect the accused, while another opposition member had alleged that a minister was calling the police and trying to influence the investigation. Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had expunged the remarks from the proceedings.