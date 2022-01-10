One Week Quarantine is Mandatory For International Travellers; Get Tested on 8th Day

Travellers from other countries now will have to undergo one week mandatory quarantine after they land on Goa Airport even if they carry Covid negative certificates. They will also need to take the Covid test here at the airport before leaving the Airport. The new restrictions have been put into the place after spread of Omicron Variant.

Following their isolation period, on the 8th day, they will have to compulsorily undergo Covid test in Goa, and if found positive they will be send to the isolation facility said the report.

This is new development has been put into the place to combat the increasing cases of Omicron cases in the state.

The travellers from the risk countries will also have to submit the samples for covid testing at the point of arrival says the guidelines.

The Covid cases have been shot up from 10,000 a day to 1 lakh cases a day in the country which is the matter of concern said the authorities.

In the event of passengers found symptomatic during the screening, will be taken to the medical facilities and isolated and in case they test positive their contact tossing will be done.

If travellers under home quarantine or self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggesting Covid or if they test positive on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility.

The rules for those arriving from countries “at-risk” remain the same – they have to take a test and wait for the results before leaving or taking a connecting flight.