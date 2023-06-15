New Tourism Services to be Run by Impaneled Private Agencies, Says Tourism Minister

For the introduction and operation of new tourism services in the months to come, the tourism department wants to empanel private agencies. The tourism department has invited an indication of interest. Some of the services offered by the tourism department are also implemented through private individuals and agencies. In May, Rohan Khaunte, tourism minister hinted at the possibility of bringing in private agencies for running new services.

It has been two years since a new tourism service was introduced in Goa, and current services like bungee jumping, hot-air ballooning, monsoon treks, and white-water rafting were introduced more than five years ago. The only exception is the helicopter rides that were introduced last year.

The tourism department said that the hop-on-hop-off can’t be called a new service because it was introduced 8 years ago but had to be stopped after there was some trouble. The hop-on-hop-off bus service is set to be restarted shortly. The plan to re-establish the seaplane services has been on hold even after the routes were finalized a few years ago.

The officials said that Goa needs to offer more activities to tourists. They said that the youth especially wants to spend quality time in the state. The tourism minister shared the same opinion as the department. The tourism minister also said that with Goa tourism expanding its reach to hinterlands, ecotourism, and wellness tourism, there is going to be a lot of scope for agencies and individuals specializing in these tourism segments. Expanding the tourism segments to other services will allow the department to improve the tourism industry and also increase employment opportunities for private service providers.

When talking about the chance of tourists getting cheated, the officials said that the operators will be under their watchful gaze and ensure that it does not happen. Khaunte said that the department has not received any major complaints against the services provided by agencies that are impaneled with the tourism department. He added that the quality of services and the safety of the tourists are the priorities when selecting a service provider.

The tourism department will be impaneling private agencies to run new tourism services. Private agencies and individuals will be invited to provide tourists with new services that appeal to the youth. The department will also be keeping a close eye on the private agencies to make sure that they do not cheat the tourists.