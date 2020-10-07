Local Groups Set To Storm Union Minister Javadekar With Objections of Mollem Projects

After Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s remarks stating that he has not received any memorandums or objections about the infrastructure projects through Mollem, citizen groups and locals are all gearing up to send in their letters and memorandums once again to the Union Minister.

Citizen groups have also decided to storm the social media accounts of the minister with all their objections to the project.

This comes after the Union Minister, who while addressing a press conference in the capital city said that he ‘has not received any opposition memorandums, and if he does, he will respond to them’.

However, over the past months, several groups, including scientists, wildlife researchers, and tourism stakeholders had written to the Minister raising their objections to the project.

Fr. Bolxman Pereira, in a recent video, has urged people to send in all their emails again and demand an acknowledgment. “Either they have really not received it or they have received but not even opened it,” he said.

Almost all of the letters and memorandums are written to the Union Minister and the National Board for Wildlife have been made public a couple of months ago, and the minister’s denial to having received this only meant that people’s demands have not been addressed by the Union Minister.

A public message by the Save Mollem campaigners also urged the citizens of the state to follow up their letters and demands through their local MLA’s, and urge elected representatives to speak up to save Goa.

“Take a print out of your letter, meet your MLA, and explain the matter to him. Share a photo. Tweet to the Union Minister., our CM, forests minister, MLA’s and other official handles,” the public appeal read.

“If the Minister says he hasn’t received the letters and objections, where have all our letters gone then? If he has a new way to communicate, he should share with us the details, we will be free to correspond the letters again. If not, it only means he is lying or hasn’t opened a single public letter,” said one local Goan.

Rightly pointed out, Minister Nilesh Cabral had in September assured to write to Union Minister Javadekar regarding the Mollem projects, but with the recent developments it ‘leaves a question whether the minister was true to his words’, the appeal said.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre statement, minister Cabral was quoted as saying that the department (electricity) will cut power connections if someone does not want the power project through Mollem.