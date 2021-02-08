Lobo’s statement against Former CM affected his cabinet ranking

Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant disrated Minister Michael Lobo to the last position in the cabinet ministers list due to his recent statement against the Former Chief Minister, late Manohar Parrikar.

Lobo stated that Parrikar had not taken anyone into confidence before allowing app-based taxi services GoaMiles which irked the BJP hence the demotion.

Lobo stood on the seventh position but now after his statement, he is ranked twelfth in the cabinet ministers list.

The portfolios among the ministers remain the same whereas the CM has made changes in the seniority list.

Water Resources Minister Felipe Neri Rodrigues has been disrated from the sixth to the ninth position while Health Minister Vishwajit Range has been elevated from the ninth to the sixth position.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has been promoted to the fourth position from the eight position. Jennifer Monserrate who was at the fourth position now ranks tenth.

Environment Minister, Nilesh Cabral and Public Works Minister, Deepak Pauskar have both been promoted from their earlier position which are; from the eleventh rank to the eight rank and from the twelfth rank to the eleventh rank, respectively.

Urban Development Minister, Milind Naik has also been promoted to the seventh position from the tenth position.

Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude has maintained his position at the fifth rank.

Deputy Chief Ministers, Chandrakant Kavlekar and Manohar Ajgaonkar have also maintained their positions at second and third rank, respectively and the cabinet list being led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.