Former CM Late Mr Parrikar Took Wrong Decision That Resulted Into Conflicts In Taxi Business, Says Lobo

The statement made by the Calangute MLA Mr. Micheal Lobo on the former Chief Minister of Goa Late Shri Manohar Parrikar created a huge controversy amongst the political circle in Goa. He apparently criticized the former CM for creating the mess in Taxi Business by Issuing the license to Goa Miles to operate in Goa.

Goa Miles APP was launched by former CM Manohar Parrikar on August 8, 2018, as a state tourism department initiative with the hope that all tourist taxi operators would join the form but that didn’t happen.

“Late Parrikar took a wrong decision which created conflict between tourism taxi business and Goa Miles,” says Lobo.

The association has blamed the Goa Miles drivers for breaking the queue system outside hotels. Lobo’s statement comes in the backdrop of the 15 days time frame to the state Government given by the North Goa tourist taxi Association to wind up the business of Goa miles.

Lobo also concluded there shouldn’t be a counter for Goa miles at the airport, the operation is app-based so that the customer gets out of the airport and book the taxi through the app.

Goa Miles director of operation Mr. Paraskhar Pai Khot told reporters here that Goa miles started operations in August 2018 besides Lobo, the meeting was attended by Goa, tourism department corporation(GTDC) chairman Nilesh Cabral and senior officers of Goa tourism which he said was held 3-4 days before the tender was awarded.

“Lobo was called for the meeting and asked if he had any issues with Goa miles before we were awarded the tender, the minister said that the government should go ahead,” says Paraskhar Khot.

By making such decisions now Lobo is taking the advantage of the fact that the Parrikar is no more to counter him.

Meanwhile, a senior department official said that the matter between tourist taxis and Goa miles is been looked into the Chief minister.