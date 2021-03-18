India Time Mail 200X60PX
Yellow-and-Black Taxi Driver Attacked by Private Taxi Operators at Goa International Airport in Dabolim

Yellow and Black Taxi Drivers

The tussle amongst the Taxi Drivers is a common scenario in Goa. The Taxi operators in Goa keep hitting the APP-based taxi Drivers and sometimes they beat their own fellow colleagues over petty issues. The lack of business and laid-back nature is the major culprit behind the constant scuffle. 

According to the reports, four men attacked the Cabbie who operates a Yellow-and Black Taxi at Goa International Airport in Dabolim.     

According to the reports, the victim taxi driver was affiliated to the United Taximen Union (UTU), and the four arrested are touts who operate private cars to ferry passengers from the airport. 

Police said that on Wednesday, around 35 persons including the touts gathered at the airport terminal building at around 4 pm, according to the UTU. 

When the cabbie, Guru Kambli, arrived to get his taxi from the parking lot, he was assaulted by the touts, said UTU member Prasad Prabhugaonkar. 

Kambli began bleeding from the nose and mouth, and was taken to sub-district hospital, Chicalim, and then to Goa Medical College, Bambolim. 

Around 300 agitated UTU members gathered outside the Vasco police station demanding action. Soon, Dabolim airport police arrested four accused. 

The friction between cabbies and touts isn’t new. UTU has previously complained to police about touts doubling as taxi agents and taking away their business, following which there were verbal arguments.

With the Inputs from TOI 

