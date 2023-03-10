Streets of Calangute Come Alive with Vibrant Shigmo Festivities

Shigmotsav is a popular spring festival, that commenced on March 8 in Ponda and is being celebrated in the Indian state of Goa. The festival usually takes place in the month of March and covers various places of the festival in the span of 14 days. This largest Hindu festival of Goa is marked by colourful processions, music, dance, and other cultural activities.

In the presence of numerous distinguished guests, including Shri Joseph Sequeira Sarpanch of Calangute Constituency, Shri Michael Lobo, MLA of Calangute Constituency, signalled the start of the great Shigmo march in Calangute on the second day of the Shigmotsav.

During the festival, the streets of Calangute came alive with a beautiful fancy dress competition by children dressed as mythological characters and conveying social messages. An energetic Dhol Tasha, Romtamel, Chitrarat, and Folk Dance performances elevated the joyous moods. The evening was full of enjoyment, music and dance performances, whereas colourful processions, and floats depicting scenes from Hindu mythology.

The music in Shigmotsav is typically dhol, taasha and kasale while the rombat form is popular in dance, where the dancers with their intricate dance costumes and variety of instruments impart a unique flavour to the festival.

Two types of Shigmo are seen in Goa: Dhakla (younger) and Thorla (Elder). Whereas the second is observed in Bardez, Sattari, Bicholim, and Pernem, the first is observed in Tiswadi, Ponda, Calangute, and Quepem.

The festival is celebrated to welcome the spring season and to pay homage to the Mand-dev and folk deities. It is a time of great joy and merriment, and people from all walks of life come together to celebrate and enjoy the festivities. If you are planning to visit Calangute during the Shigmotsav festival, you can expect to witness a vibrant and lively atmosphere filled with cultural richness and diversity.

“Shigmo is a very traditional Hindu festival and like Carnival, people of all religions and castes participate in this festival. We promote our tradition and culture by celebrating Shigmo and Carnival in a grand way and the organisation of such festivals is the best example of communal harmony in the State,” Tourist Minister Khaunte said.