Government To Cancel The Licenses of The Prominent Nightclubs in North Goa After The Video Clips of Saturday Night Parties Went Viral on Social Media

The entry of domestic tourism in the state following the unlock 5.0 has prompted many tourism-related businesses to resume their operations and since Goa is famous for the nightlife, some of the prominent nightclubs in Goa arranged the Saturday Night Parties violating the COVID norms.

The video of Saturday Night Party arranged by some of the most prominent nightclubs in Goa went viral on the social media platforms. The video showed how these nightclubs and some well-known restaurants have violated the COVID norms.

Following the news going viral of the Saturday night parties in several nightclubs situated in North Goa beach belts, the state Government has decided to cancel the licenses of all these clubs for violating the Covid-19 social distancing norms.

According to the reports, the state health minister Shri Vishwajit Rane has decided to take action against these prominent night clubs by asking the state government to cackle their licenses. “The state government will take strict action against these clubs under the Disaster Management Act for violating the COVID-19 Social distancing norms and also putting the lives of people at the risk,” said Rane.

The people of Goa are shocked to see the well known and reputed nightclubs in Goa resorting to such business practices during the pandemic. Junior Rane said that he will be meeting the Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and discuss with him about the course of action to be taken against these nightclubs.

“We will be giving the instructions to the state District Administration to cancel the licenses of all these nightclubs who had violated the social distancing norms,” said Rane adding that on the one side doctors are working hard day and night to control the virus infection in the state and on the other side these nightclubs are inviting the people to the parties and violating all the social distancing norms and putting the lives of Goans at risk.

The recent growing Covid cases in Goa, especially amongst the youngsters who are filling up the hospitals in the state thus putting extra pressure not the limited resources like availability of plasma and medicines for the treatment.

According to Mr. Rane, as a responsible citizen of the state, he had decided to take up this issue with the Chief Minister. “I am confident that CM will issue instructions to the Collector to take action against these night clubs under the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

Earlier today the news and video clips of the night parties going on in some of the well-known nightclubs like Tittos, Cape Town, La Rive and a greek Restaurant Thalassa went viral on the social media. There were no social distancing and masks were used by the party revelers inviting the other outbreak of Covid-19 in the state.