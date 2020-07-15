Goa to Undergo Complete Lockdown for Three days starting on Friday

The Janata curfew begins in the state from tomorrow and it will end on 10th August while the complete shutdown will start from Friday and will and on till Sunday night. Here you can check the complete details on the dates and timings.

The Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant made the announcement of complete lockdown and starting of Janata Curfew due to the skyrocketing of Covid-19 cases in Goa. “Complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday, Saturday & Sunday this week. Janta Curfew’ to be observed in the state from 8 pm to 6 am till 10th August, in view of rising COVID19 cases. Only medical services to be allowed,” the Chief Minister said.

According to the reports, In view of the rising Coronavirus cases, the Goa government has decided to impose the “complete lockdown” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week. Announcing the lockdown on the given days, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that the ‘Janta Curfew’ will be observed from today from 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

According to Dr Sawant, people of Goa have not taken the social distancing norms very seriously and they continued to keep flouting the guidelines. “People should have been more careful. The government has realized that people have not followed the norms. As many as 40,000 persons have been fined for not wearing masks. Looks like people only understand the language of the law,” Sawant said.

“The complete lockdown over the weekend will begin from Thursday night and it will go on till Monday morning. Barring essential services, nothing would be allowed to open,” Sawant said, urging people not to panic and indulge in panic buying.

According to Mr. Sawant this is the only way to flatten the curve of Coronavirus cases and deaths taking place due to COVID in Goa. “Perhaps, we can flatten the curve now, with this effort,” he said, adding that the Cabinet had okayed the weekend curfew in a bid to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Goa’s COVID positive cases have crossed the mark of 2900 and there are more than 1000 active cases in the state with 18 deaths linked to Covid-19. Most of the cases and deaths were recorded over the last month.

Sawant said that since the region was in the midst of heavy monsoon cases were expected to spike which often triggers respiratory diseases.

“Covid cases increase the most in the rains. We are in the midst of the monsoons. Perhaps, we have reached the highest spike right now. That is why we are looking to flatten the curve, with these precautionary measures,” the Goa CM said.

Source: india.com