Goan Schools Asked To Pay Salaries of The Staff from Their Own Funds

All the Government Aided Schools in Goa have been asked to pay their staff for the month of July from the Schools funds. This new arrangement was made on the account of the staff member of DOE working at Porvorim Headquarters tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to the reports, the staff who tested positive for Covid-19 infection is in charge of disbursing the salaries to the Government Schools in Goa. Now that the staff won’t be joining the duty at least for the next 14 days the DoE had no option but to inform the schools to follow the new procedure.

Based on the circular issued by the Director of Education, Vandana Rao states that all the government-aided schools should pay the salaries to their staff and management for the month of July from their own funds.

“All the heads of management of aided, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools are hereby enjoined upon to disburse the salary of their respective staff members from their own funds as per the rule 62 of Goa Daman and Diu School Education Act 1964 and Rules 1986,” said director Vandana Rao.

According to DoE, this is a temporary arrangement made under unavoidable circumstances and to make sure that it does not hamper the salaries of the staff.

“This arrangement has been done temporarily under inevitable circumstances not to hamper the salary disbursement of staff, since one of the staff members has been tested positive for Covid-19 and others, who are working in grant-in-aid I and II sections, which handles the work of processing the salary bills, have been under home quarantine as per the advice of the doctor,” said Rao.