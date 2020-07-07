Goan Locals Report a Party At Morjim, The Hotel Owner and A Russian National Held

Entire Goa is fighting with the Coronavirus crises and some hoteliers along with the foreigners are busy arranging the parties at Morjim. There is no end to the nightlife and beach parties in Goa especially in the North coastal belts like Morjim that is highly populated with foreigners crowd.

Lots of foreigners left Goa following the lockdown but many of them including the Russians managed to stay back to enjoy the parties here in Goa. The party that was going on inside one of the private hotels situated in Morjim was reported by the locals to the police who arrested one Russian National and a Hotel Owner for organizing a party in Morjim by sidelining the MHA guidelines.

According to the sources, soon after the arrest, both a Russian and hotel owner were granted bail. The report says that the Morjim party comes over a month after locals foiled an attempt by foreigners to host a rave party at Pernem.

The locals have become more vigilant nowadays as they were also instrumental in foiling the plans of the party at Pernem last month. “It was the locals who informed police after they saw several vehicles parked near the hotel. According to them, there were at least 300 persons, mostly foreigners at the venue and none of them were wearing masks or maintaining social distancing,” said the sources.

In a video that has gone viral, locals alleged that guests began gathering at the venue in the evening and police were called at 9 pm but showed up only at 10.30 pm.

The sources also said that the locals demanded that all the guests who attended the party and violated the social distancing norms should be arrested but surprisingly cops “allowed to Escape” foreigners.

In the video shared on social media, one of the cops is trying to pacify the locals by saying an offense would be booked against the organizers but is silent on why action is not being taken against those who were not wearing masks.

Pernem police said an offense has been registered under environmental and noise laws. They also said the organizers had gathered 20-25 foreigners, and this was in violation of section 144.

According to the sources, this is not the first party that took place in the North Goa coastal belt, such parties involving the foreigners are regular and it is been going on even during the lockdown, in Ashvem, some foreign nationals had organized a party in a stone quarry. Another was held in Arambol, from where police seized some musical instruments.

In April, foreigners planned rave parties in the jungles of Pernem’s coastal belt, but the attempt was foiled by Paliem and Arambol locals.

Meanwhile, as soon as the matter came to the notice of the panchayat, a meeting was convened at 11.30 am on Monday, she said, and a show-cause notice was sent to the hotel owner.

Morjim sarpanch Vaishali Shetgaonkar said strict action would be taken against violators. “We will not allow such night parties in Morjim,” she said adding that “A copy has been forward to Pernem deputy collector and police station and in the light of new cases popping up everywhere, the government should rethink its decisions to let hotels reopen.

Source: TOI