Goa May Impose Lockdown Due to Rising Covid Cases; Health Minister Hints

After the highest one day spike in Covid-19 cases in the state the heath minister has stressed on the lockdown in the state on Monday. According to him saving lives is more important than economic activities.

On Sunday Goa reported the highest spike in the covid cases with around 2300 people tested positive for the infection in the state, Alone on Monday 38 deaths have reported in Goa.

“In addition to the measures, Goa definitely needs to go under lockdown on lines of the other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka for a particular period. More than economic activities, the lives of the people matter to us,” he said.

Rane also said that he would be pitching for a lockdown in Goa, at an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant later on Monday.

“In view of the surge in deaths due to Covid-19, we shall be holding an emergency meeting with the Chief Minister to deliberate on what stringent measures can be put in place,” he said.

Sawant and Rane have been at loggerheads over the issue of imposing stringent restrictions in wake of a steep hike in Covid-19 cases in the state, which have crossed the 2,000 new infections per day threshold.

According to the reports, the ongoing Municipal elections and counting has pushed the lockdown ahead but since now the results of the elections has been declared, there will be lockdown imposed at any moment

Goa currently has 13,689 active Covid-19 cases and its overall death toll has reached 1,017.