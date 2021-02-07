Goa Has Become Victim of Propaganda Influenced by The External Forces, Says CM

While the country is fixating on the ‘#IndiaAgainstPropaganda’ which is currently trending on Twitter with regards to the “Farmers’ Protest”, On Thursday Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state had become a victim to propaganda influenced by external forces.

He referred to the people opposing the three linear projects that will be constructed vie the protected area in Mollem.

“Some of the opposition parties in Goa have also been motivating such external forces to create unrest in the state. No propaganda shall derail our sincere efforts towards building a progressive state,” tweeted the CM.

“The same type of strategy is being used by some people the way Congress leaders did with regard to the Kashmir issue, by taking it to the international level and damaging the issue,” he said.

CM has recommended the people opposing these three linear projects to stop taking these issues on an international platform as it is for the State’s development and interests.

Since several months now, many Goans have stepped out of their homes to protest against the three linear projects which are the Tamnar power transmission line, railway double-tracking, and widening of the national highway which will be constructed through the protected areas of Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park.

The locals have been demanding the Government to abolish these three destructive projects in order to protect the state’s biodiversity.

A private members’ resolution was moved by Fatorda MLA Vijay Sardesai and Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco at the recently held assembly session suggesting the government withdraw these three linear projects which will cut through the biodiversity hotspot as the locals themselves are against it.

Although some BJP MLAs voiced against the projects, the ruling dispensation defeated the resolution which was put for voting.

Children, students, doctors, advocates, environmentalists, NGOs, and many other people across the state have been making representations to various authorities putting forward their argument by highlighting the drawbacks of these projects. The locals have been protesting for a long time now and have been worried if these projects will lead to coal transportation.