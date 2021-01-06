Goa Excise Department Made 23 Percent Extra Revenue During The Year End

The year-end parties in Goa have made a positive impact on the sale of liquor which ultimately resulted in an increase in the revenue to the Goa Excise Department which jumped 23 percent during the year-end.

According to the reports, year-end revelries in the state resulted in a boost in revenue of the excise department which jumped 23 percent to Rs 73 Crore during the month of December 2020. and this happened due to the jump in the sale of beer, whisky, rum, Feni and other alcoholic beverages boomed due to the year-end revelry.

According to the Commissioner of excise Shashank M Tripathi, Monday said the surge in excise collection is encouraging, as it is even higher than the pre-COVID period level of Rs 59 crore, registered during the month of December 2019.

According to him, although the collection of an Excise Department had gone down during the lockdown period, as the bars remained closed for a long time and wholesalers were not doing any business during that time but since October the revenue started growing and it reached to its peak in the month of December as hundreds of thousands of tourists entered in the state to celebrate the New Year.

“Excise revenue in the state is mainly dependent on tourist footfalls,” said Tripathi adding that “We missed five months of income during April-August 2020. With a strong revival in the last two months of 2020, the department is now only slightly behind in revenue collection, but hopes to reach the previous year’s figure by the end of the financial year 2020-21.”

According to the reports the revenue generated by the excise department on the sale of liquor crises the whooping 500 crore mark but this year looking at the existing scenario the department expects it may reach 400 crores plus which will be the same as the previous year.

“The department has initiated ease of doing business by giving long term licenses. It is also aiming to recover pending dues, some of which are court cases. We are looking at all avenues of increasing revenue and our goal is to surpass last year’s figures despite the difficult pandemic situation,” said Tripathi.