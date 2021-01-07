The Trial In Swapnil Walke Case Begins; All Six Accused Sent To Colvale Central Jail

The Margao Sessions Judge (Fast Tracked Court) remanded all the six accused to a Colvale Central Jail as the Trial has started in the murder of Margao Jeweller Swapnil Walke On Wednesday.

According to the reports, all the six accused were escorted in a handcuff to the court by an armed policemen and their presence was recorded by Judge Cholu Gawas. The accused will be now produced before the court on January 15th for further proceedings.

It may be recalled that, a Margao based businessman (Jeweller) Swapnil Walke was stabbed by armed accused Omkar Patil, Mustafa Shaikh and Evander Rodrigues on September 2 last year at Krishni Jewellers, Margao.

Three months later, on December 1, a 1,200-page chargesheet was filed and 111 witnesses were named in support of the prosecution to commence trial.

Patil, Shaikh and Rodrigues were named in the chargesheet for murder, robbery by using deadly weapons, possession of arms and destruction of evidence. The chargesheet further stated that the accused failed to commit the robbery due the resistance put up by the victim.

Another three accused, Shani Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Kundan Kumar from Begusarai, Bihar, have been charged under the Arms Act for the illegal supply of arms.

The chargesheet stated that the first three accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Walke, who owned Krishni Jewellers, by procuring illegal country-made pistols of 7.65 calibre bores from Kundan with the assistance of Rahul and Shani.

In its objection to Patil’s bail application, the crime branch had stated that on June 30, 2020, Rodrigues had booked two airlines tickets for his accomplices Patil and Shaikh to Delhi. From Delhi, Shaikh flew to Bihar and procured the guns. He and Patil then had firing practices with the guns.

Walke’s postmortem examination revealed that he had suffered 21 brutal injuries, including entry and exit gunshot wounds, nine stab wounds and 11 abrasions and bruises.

