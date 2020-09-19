German National Found Dead in Flat by Daughter at Chaudi-Canacona

The body of a 53-year old German lady, Stephanie Hisser, was found lying dead in her flat in Chaudi-Canacona, only after her 20-year old daughter flew to Goa from Germany because her mother was not returning calls for the past couple of days.

Her daughter, who made several attempts to reach out to her mother over the last one week, flew to the state and visited the flat she was staying at in Canacona, only to find it locked from the inside.

It is leant that the German woman was staying at the flat for the past few years. She reportedly was married to a Punjabi man, but was estranged and living alone in Canacona.

The daughter Himmani, who flew to Goa on September 16th, with the help of her mother’s boyfriend, broke into the locked flat by shattering the toilet window to get access inside. It was then that the woman’s body was found lying on the floor.

Canacona police inspector Tukaram Chavan informed that the police have conducted a Panchnama and registered the case under unnatural death. It is further learned that the deceased mother was suffering from depression and asthma and was undergoing medical treatment for the same.

Loading...

A post-mortem of the lady will be carried out in the presence of the daughter, the police informed.

The police are conducting an investigation under sec 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which sets out the procedure to be followed in case of unnatural death and has made no comment on the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the foreigner’s office has been informed about the incident.