Former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar Suffers Brain Haemorrhage After Fall

Formed tourism minister Dilip Parulekar was rushed to a private hospital today afternoon after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The former minister and two-time Saligao MLA had a fall near a supermarket in Saligao around 12 PM. He had low blood pressure and acidity related issues, his brother said.

Parulekar was immediately rushed to a private Vision hospital in Mapusa for treatment and was reported to be stable thereafter.

Accordingly, it is learned, that the former minister has suffered a brain hemorrhage which has now led to a slight mouth deviation.

He was being treated in the ICU section of the private hospital but will be shifted by today’s night to the Goa Medical College and hospital for further treatment.

Dilip Parulekar represented the Saligao constituency in the Goa Assembly twice and was the tourism minister under the Laxmikant Parsekar government.

