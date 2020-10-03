Father Assaults Daughter With Cricket Stump; Daughter Dies at CHC Sakhali While Undergoing Treatment

In a shocking incident, a father assaulted his 20-year old daughter Pratima Sunilkumar with a cricket stump at their home, causing grievous injuries to the girl who later succumbed to the community health center (CHC) Sakhali while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred around 10:15 PM the previous night when the father, Sunilkumar, aged 46, was furious after he came to know about his daughter’s illicit relations with another man from the neighborhood.

In a spit of anger, the father assaulted his daughter with a cricket stump resulting in grievous injuries to the girl.

Bicholim police have stated that the girl’s two brothers were witness to the crime, while the mother had not returned home yet.

The girl was immediately rushed to the CHC Sakhali, but after midnight, she succumbed to the injuries.

The medical officer at the health centre Dr. Anuja Dabholkar immediately informed the Bicholim police and lodged a police complaint at the police station.

After this, the police immediately arrested the father under section 302 of the IPC. Bicholim PI Mahesh Gadekar is further investigating the case under the guidance of DySP Gajanan Prabhudesai.

The family are originally natives of Uttar Pradesh and were currently residing in Sakhali for some years. It is learnt that the father runs a fruit stall there.