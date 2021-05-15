Finally, 350 Covid-19 Patients Shifted to GMC Hospital’s Super Speciality Block

Finally, after the deaths of more than 75 Covid patients in the Goa Medical College, many of whom died due to the lack of proper oxygen pressure, the state government woke up and made the arrangements of around 350 patients into the newly commissioned Super Speciality block of the Goa Medical College.

According to the reports, At least 350 COVID-19 patients have been shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital’s new super-speciality block, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the Super Speciality Block of the Goa Medical College was commissioned last week to reduce the burden on the GMC hospital where several wards are being used to treat infected patients.

At present, we have shifted about 350 patients in coordination with GVK EMRI 108 and they have been monitored & supervised by our team at the Super Specialty Block.

“In our unabated efforts, our team of doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers are ensuring seamless transition of patients to the new block along with providing the best healthcare facilities to reduce mortalities,” Rane tweeted.

Currently, 350 patients have been shifted to the super-speciality block in coordination with GVK EMRI 108, he said. “We have assured people that we will commission the Super Speciality Block at the earliest under the guidance of the Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant.

According to the reports, this is one of the largest medical facilities built-in Goa under the PMSSY

Goa on Friday recorded 2,455 new COVID-19 cases and 61 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 1,32,585 and toll to 1,998.