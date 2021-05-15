India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

Cyclone Tauktae May Hit Goa; State Gets Set to Deal With Situation

Cyclone May Hit Goa

The Cyclone Tauktae that has already hit the Kerala veery badly now seems to be turning to Goa and there is a possibility that it will hit Karnataka, and Maharashtra too, but Goa is all set to deal with the situation. 

According to the reports, The government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae, officials said on Saturday.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16 as the weather condition is very likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

The disaster management response forces of the state’s two districts – South Goa and North Goa led by the respective collectors, held meetings on Friday to check the preparedness.

According to officials, a curfew is in place in the state till May 24 due to the coronavirus situation, the impact of the cyclone is likely to be less severe.

State Ports Minister Michael Lobo said the entire beach belt in this tourist state is currently empty. 

“Due to the curfew, all the restaurants and regular activities in the coastal belt are shut. People are also not allowed to move on the beaches. This will help in ensuring that the impact of the cyclone remains minimal,” he said.

Sanguem tehsil in South Goa witnessed several incidents of a tree falling due to cyclonic winds on Friday. Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar said he has been personally requesting people not to venture out during the weekend in view of the cyclone warning. “I have requested people to stay indoors and be safe from the cyclone,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are reports from the south Goa coastal belt in Palolem that the sea level is kept rising. The beach close to Dona Paula also showed the rise in water level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Promotional Content
Recently Sai Bhatti was visiting Goa. I showed him around this incredible place. As I was showing him the city, Sai talked a bit about the mobile casino scene. He showed me on the phone his website and the reviews he writes about the mobile casino. Traveling with Sai around the city was fun, and I can see we both learned a lot. Mobile Casino India Toplist 2021
Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media