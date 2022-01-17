Fake Casting Call Post For Sacred Game 3 Upsets Anurag Kashyap; I am Filling FIR

The director of the high grossing Netflix Series “Sacred Games” has warned of taking the legal action on the “Fake Casting Director” who posted the casting call online on the social media platform.

Scared Games is one of the high grossing web series of the Netflix that already has two seasons and now looking at the popularity there are speculations of the 3rd Season.

Looking at its popularity of the web series and stardom craze in the youngsters the swindlers aways in search of en-cashing the opportunities and in one such case an allegedly a ‘Fake Casting Director’ has released a post on the social media calling the aspiring actors to be a part od 3rd session of the ‘Sacred Games’.

According the reports, this post and the person who has posted this on the social media both are fake. The director of the Web Series, Anurag Kashyap has taken a serious note of this post and warned the culprit serious consequences.

He has shared a screenshot of the post of an instagram story posted from the account of some rajbeer_casting and informed that it is a scam and that there is no 3rd season of the Sacred Games in development.

“This man rajbeer_casting is a scamster . Pls report him . There is no season 3 of Scared games happening. I am filing an FIR against this person,” the full caption read.

The casting call posted by the alleged scammer rajbeer_casating on his instagram account states that the 3rd season of the web series needs a lead female actors from the different age groups who are not shy to do the ‘Bold Scenes’

Kashyap’s projects are known for such kind of Bold scenes, since her takes up the dark themes and they re very realistic in nature.

A crime thriller series, Sacred Games was based on the Vikram Chandra novel of the same name. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the stars of the show, has said that there will not be a third season.

Kashyap’s last directorial project was Netflix’s 2020 film Choked, based on Indian demonetisation. Starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Rajshri Deshpande, the film received mixed critical reception.