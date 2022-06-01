Mirzapur Season 3 – Plot, Cast, Release Date and More

The famous Indian web series Mirzapur which caught the attention of the entire world is all set to come back with its 3rd season this year. Season 2 had left many questions unanswered and fans are waiting for the 3rd dose of the series eagerly.

As usual, the second season concluded on a mysterious note leaving many questions answered and that lead to opening the door for season 3. In terms of fame and viewership this show has surpassed all other web series, except for the Sacred Games which was released on Netflix.

The fans have waited patiently a long enough for the 3rd season after the conclusion of the second season in 2020

Mirzapur Season 3 Release Date

According to the reports from Amazon Prime, the shooting of the 3rd season is almost over and it is in post-production. The streaming platform expects it to be released by the end of this year. The first season of Mirzapur was released by the online streaming partner in 2018. Ali Faisal who played the role of Guddu Bhaiya in the web series has posted a teaser on his social media post giving a hint of the third season coming soon.

According to the sources, Ali had posted a captioned picture saying “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hain .. apne aap. (No sticks and stones, now shoes will rain from below and bullets from above. Guddu is returning all by himself).”

The Plot of Mirzapur Season 3

As anticipated, season 3 will be more brutal and action-packed compared to the previous two seasons. Guddu Bhaiya and his father will seek revenge on Kaleen Bhaiya for the death of Bablu who was killed by Kaleen Bhaiya’s son Munna Bhaiya.

Kaleen Bhaiya who survived all the attacks will be the main target of Guddu and his associates in this season.

The Cast of Mirzapur Season 3

It is needless to say that whoever was alive in the earlier season will return to season 3 of Mirzapur and there will be some new casts introduced in this season.

Here are the anticipated Casts in Season 3 of Mirzapur