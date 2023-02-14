Taaza Khabar and other Trending on OTT Platforms 

In the present times, the OTT platform has got some great releases. As we can see, January has fetched startling responses from audiences and February is set to release the new list of shows. Different platforms have a lot to offer at the start of the year 2023. Several exciting releases are confirmed and some of them are already on their way to winning your hearts.

Taaza Khabar-Series

YouTube content Creator Bhuvan Bam aka BB Ki Vines starer in Taaza Khabar is now streaming On Disney+Hotstar.

The story is about the sanitation worker (Bhuvan Bam) who has got this magical power of premonition which is to see the happening of major news before it takes place. Soon all the struggles in his life start getting out of his way and his life becomes much happier than ever. But he changes with the situation and starts thinking as if he is a god. The twists in the plot make the series more interesting and engaging till its end.

Remy Dalai has got a special appreciation for his cinematography; he portrayed the bylines of local Mumbai alive on screen. Directed by Himank Gaur, this comedy Drama has been penned by Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

The core cast of the series also includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarty, Deven Bhojani, and Nithya Mathur.

Trial by Fire- Indian series.

The web series is based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy authored by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

It stars Abhay Deol, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, Shardul Bharadwaj and others.

Trial By Fire is based on the true story of the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy. Abhay Deol is basking in all the praise coming his way for his performance in the Netflix series Trial By Fire. The gut-wrenching series is based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy and features Abhay opposite Rajshri Deshpande.

Jehanabad- of Love and War Series

Jehanabad – Of Love & War is a SonyLIV Original, crime thriller streaming on Sony LIV.

Created by Sudhir Mishra. The plot follows the events of a small town in Bihar called Jehanabad, where innocent love and lawlessness that rule the land are headed for a collision. The series, set in 2005, is inspired by true events. As the Naxali plots the nation’s largest prison break to free Deepak Kumar, a veteran Naxala commander; A love affair develops between university professor Abhimanyu Singh and his student Kasturi Mishra. The story is filled with love, loss, betrayal and finally the resilience of the human spirit.

The Night Manager – Series

The Night Manager is a Hindi adaptation of the famous UK spy series The Night manager. The night manager shows an ordinary hotel employee steps into the dangerous world of the Mafia and manages to stay as an undercover spy agent.

It’s a story of an ex-soldier who is hired by an intelligence officer for an operation where he is expected to infiltrate the inner circle of a dangerous and illegal arms dealer. In this series, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Resh Lamba, and Priyanka Ghose plays the core cast.

The spy thriller series will be released on Disney+Hotstar on 17th February 2023.

Almost Pyar with DJ Mohobbat

Almost Pyar With DJ Mohobbat is a musical Romantic Drama Movie written and Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Now streaming on Netflix. Which is a love story of two teenagers (Alaya Furniturewala and Karan Mehta) set in two complete extremes. Both of them are Burdened by social status, caste, religion, and inequality while heading toward each other. Two tragic love stories are combined with one musical and an Uncanny Coincidence.

Vicky Kaushal is seen in the Character of DJ Mohobbat which makes him look quite interesting, and also feels like reprises his role from Manmarziyan. It is a love story with usual societal challenges and clichés but is illustrated in a unique way of Musical Drama.

Vadh

Vadh is a Hindi-language thriller film that is now streaming on Netflix. The Crime thriller drama is created by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajiv Barnwel. The film stars Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Umesh Kaushik, Diwakar Kumar, Pranjal Pateriya, Abitosh Singh Rajput, and Tanya Lal.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are appreciated by the audience for their performance.

The story is about the family of Shabhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) who is retired from middle school. They were happy with their middle-class life until their son decided to study abroad further. A teacher is buried in the Diggs of Debt and is Dragged into a murderous situation when the loan Recovery Sharks threaten them to do so.

The story of Vadh is somewhere related to the dark secrets of Society and how children forget about their parents once they become successful.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is making his First debut in the world of OTT with the combination of co-star Vijay Setupati. The story revolves around the Gangster who is printing the fake currency and the intelligent Cop is trying to get him in jail at any cost. But there is a con artist who doesn’t even exist in the world like no one has seen him except heard his name.

It just illustrates that the creator of this series is well-known for the taste of the Indian audience and has done their best to hit the bull’s eye. The creators are Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The same creators of the Family Man Series and its sequels. It is said that these two make a Win-Win situation with their creation.

The series revolves around Farzi (Shahid Kapoor), an excellent artist with mind-blowing skills for Portraying things exactly the way they are. He flawlessly imitates the design of Indian Currency and Falls amid a Counterfeiting racket which is Helmed by Mansoor Dalal (kay kay Menon).

Farzi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dahaad

Dahaad is a Crime Mystery thriller web series created by Reema kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The web series will be streaming on Amazon prime Videos. The Web series will also be the Debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the web series world. In the promotional poster, we can make out she is portraying the role of a police officer. In this series, Sonakshi is a police officer trapped in a terrifying case and it will be a mystery if she will solve the case with intelligence.

It was originally titled Fallen but because of various reasons, they have changed it to Dahaad. However, the series is set in a small village in Rajasthan, where all the Deadly crimes are happening.

Dahaad series is based on actual events in Rajasthan, which is cleverly pitched as a crime thriller.

Lost

Lost is a movie and, must say Yami Gautam is going to stun you with her acting Once again! This movie is going to stream on Zee5 which is a Genres Crime Thriller. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Director of Pink) and produced by Namah Pictures and Zee Studios.

The story is about a young crime Reporter Vidhi (Yami Gautam) investigates the Sudden Disappearance of a college student who is a theatre activist Ishan Bharti. While Society Associates tries to distract the reason for their disappearance. Vidhi Sahani is going Beyond all the boundaries to bring out the real reason. The story is inspired by True Events and the Layered story tries to portray the idea of lost values and integrity in the societal systems.

The release is scheduled on February 16, 2023

