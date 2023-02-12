There is a huge audience for the OTT platform which is growing multifold daily and honestly, there are some great pieces on the web database that blow you up undoubtedly. Bringing some awesome mind-blowing series recommendations from our side you shouldn’t miss out.

Matsya Kand

Engaging and plot-driven web series streaming on Mx player online. Is a story about a con artist Matsya Thanda Ravi Dubey. After being beaten up and mischievous actions happened to Matsya.

Ravi’s character is looking for a clutching Revenge. Piyush Mishra’s character goes around with a philosophical aspect, which feels worldly wise connecting to the war of Mahabharata.

Streaming platform- Mx player online.

Campus Diaries

Beautifully drawn characters and stories get you to your college days. Why does this make the best college series ever? Well, the casting can take the whole credit.

A teenage drama comedy set in Excel University, Campus Dairies is a coming-of-age drama of six students cum friends, who are excited to explore the various colours of college life.

There is a familiar love story confusing friendship with love, a toxic love story, a love story with an age gap, and an obsessive love story

Besides academic goals and newly-found freedom, a lot more is in store including new friendships, budding romances, and heartbreaks.

Besides the love stories and their related drama, there is also time devoted to friendship and some parts related to college politics.

Streaming platform- Mx player online.

Class

Class is a trending series now that genres of Crime thriller drama. Follows the dramatic dynamics of this upmarket school and the tumultuous circumstances that follow.

Three students from a poor neighbourhood join an upmarket high school in Delhi where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

The show, which explores themes such as the wealth gap, gender, sexuality, and caste, stars newcomers such as Piyush Khati, Gurfateh Pirzada, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Ayesha Kanga, and many more.

Streaming platform- Netflix. (1 season).

Family Man

Family Man is a spy thriller Shrikant Tiwari ( Manoj Bajpayee) story of a middle-class man who also covers the other side of a world-class spy. attempts to balance his family responsibilities with those at the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

The series has three seasons that deal with different storylines.

Streaming platform- Amazon prime videos. (2 seasons).

TVF Pitchers

The Viral Fever (TVF) Pitchers is a Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan along with Maanvi Gagroo and Riddhi Dogra.

The series is a story of four friends who drop out of their jobs to pursue their dream of being entrepreneurs.

Streaming platform- Zee5 (2 seasons).

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Yeh Hali Kali Akhein is an Indian web series that genres romantic crime thriller. The mindblowing direction is by Sidharth Sengupta. The Series has two seasons with a renowned plot. Tahir Raj, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Surya Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Hetal Gada, Sunita Rajwar, Vikrant Koundal.

Vikrant( Tahir Raj Bhasin) becomes the subject of desire for Purva and will go to any lengths to get him. To escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha! he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

Streaming platform- Netflix. (1 season)

Mismatched

Mismatched is a romantic drama web series that is based on the novel When Dimple met Rushi by Sandhya Menon. The Love story of teenagers, the story takes place in Jaipur’s Coding institute. This story makes you experience several feelings through the series.

The best thing is the chemistry between Dimple( Prajakta Koli) and Rushi( Rohit Saraf).

Dimple Ahuja is a passionate 17 years girl who is aspiring to be a coder and Rushi Singh Shekhawat wants to get involved in the traditional way of dating.

Streaming platform- Netflix. (2 seasons)

Panchayat

Panchayat is a Comedy Hindi Drama. Depicts the life of a fresh Engineer graduate who is unable to get a job with a favourable package so giving up he chooses to work in Panchayat as a secretary in a remote Village of Phulera of Uttar Pradesh

The series is loaded with comedy scenes about how the urban engineering Graduate deals with the unfamiliar village Culture.

The cast is the biggest asset to the success of the series including- Jitendra Kumar, Sanvika, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Neena Gupta, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha, Jyoti Dubey, Bishwapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar Asif Khan.

Streaming Platform- Amazon prime Videos (2 seasons).

Rudra- The Edge of Darkness .

Rudra- the Edge of Darkness is a psychological crime thriller series that simply leaves you blown. It is a remake of the British series Luther.

Ajay Devgan as DCP Rudraveer Pratap Singh(Rudra), Raashii Khanna as Dr. Aliyah Choksi, Esha Deol as Shaila Durrani Singh Atul Kulkarni as DCP Gautam Navlakha, and other casts Ashwini Kalsekar, Ashish Vidhyarthi.

The story revolves around a psychopath killer in the streets of Mumbai and is followed by Brilliant super Cop Rudra.

Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar. (one season).

Criminal Justice

Let us keep you blown with our last recommendation which is Criminal Justice, it is a legal crime drama. The series focuses on how taxi driver Aditya Sharma’s (Vikrant Massey) life changes after being trapped in the murder case of Sanaya Rath (Madhurima Roy) who hired his taxi one night.

Pankaj Tripathi as a Street smart advocate is appreciated by the Criminal Justice audience widely.

The story is all about how Aditya goes through the criminal justice system to prove he’s not guilty.

Streaming platform- Disney+Hotstar. ( 3 seasons).

Final Words

Now set down on a comfortable couch and toss some pop-corns with your favourite flavour and just relax your nerves with our ever-trending web series recommendation.