Why Mamata Banerjee Chose To Enter Goan Politics?

Goa has become the synonymous to the victory in the national politics, any political party that wins in Goa rules the centre has become a new political mantra and thus all the political parties are busy preparing their ground in this tiny state.

BJP party that rose to a power from the scratch had started its political journey from Goa, and now the Bengal CM SMT Mamata Banerjee who defeated BJP miserably in her land is on her political journey to Goa.

A spectacular victory over BJP in Bengal, Mamata’s Trinamool Congress Party has become a powerful political platform in the country and with that zest, she decided to jump into the electoral battle in Goa and defeat BJP on its own ground.

Goenchi Navi Sakal Campaign

Mamata Banerjee entered Goa on Thursday to kick off her 3 day political campaign called “Goenchi Navi Sakal” (A New Dawn in Goan Politics) from this tiny state. Mamata also roped in couple of well known celebrities into this campaign, Derek O’Brien, Babul Supriyo and Sougata Roy are few with the vision to strengthen the organisation.

According to Mamata, she wants to change the face of Goan politics by defeating the BJP in the state and thereby providing the clean politics for the people of Goa.

Why Goa Has Become So Much Important to Mamata Banerjee?

After defeating BJP in Bengal, Mamata has gained a huge amount of confidence and now she wants to expand across the country and which place will be better than Goa to test the ground?

Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee nephew, is an actor turned politician. After his elevation to the post of TMC national general secretary in June he has taken up the responsibility to take the party banner from regional to national level.

The party is currently aiming for the expansion in the Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh besides Goa on their top of the list.

Except UP, the TMC’s focus is on smaller states where the party does not have to work very hard to prepare its organisation. With 40 Assembly seats, Goa appears to be an ideal place for the TMC to make its presence felt.

Targeting the BJP Ruled States

BJP is currently ruling in most of the part of the country expect for the few states and all the states that TMC is eyeing are ruled by the BJP and its allies.

After successfully thwarting the BJP in the assembly polls despite the saffron party coming out with all guns blazing, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has now vowed to take on the BJP in states where the latter is in power.

According to Abhishek, the TMC is trying to contest in as many states as possible where BJP is in power. The party’s agenda is to put pressure on the BJP in the run to 2024 Lok Sabha Elections where the party wants to play a major role in shaping opposition alliance.

According to the TMC general secretary only Mamata Banerjee has a capacity to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “People of the country are now saying desh ka neta kaisa ho….. Mamata Banerjee jaisa ho,” (leader of country should be like Mamata Banerjee)

From Goa to Delhi

There is no doubt that Mamata is eyeing for the position of prime minister as much as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Do and hence Delhi is the next target for Mamata after Goa.

The recent activities of the TMC has made it clear that the party’s major plan to project Mamata Banerjee as a national leader and the most credible face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Under national general secretary and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC has over the past few months, worked to strengthen its organisation in Tripura, and to find a foothold in Assam and Uttar Pradesh. It has taken in its fold Sushmita Dev from the Congress, two-term MP and former union minister Babul Supriyo from the BJP, and now, Faleiro.

Making Use of Congress Brand Image

TMC (Trinamool Congress) is in name itself takes the share of Congress and its association with the congress rebels making the party more stronger. The selection of former Congress leader (now rebel) Luizinho Faleiro is a part of the game plan to making good use of Congress brand.

The party has also got the support of Independent MLA Prasad Goankar. The Congress, which is the lead opposition party in Goa, has only four MLAs now. Sources in the TMC said that many leaders from the Congress will join the party during Mamata Banerjee’s visit.

As the party is losing strength to the TMC, Congress leaders have started questioning Mamata Banerjee’s motive and wondered whether she wanted to defeat the BJP or weaken the Congress. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “She is working not to defeat the BJP but to destroy the Congress. The party is taking leaders from the Congress and at the same time criticising us for not fighting against the BJP.”