Goa CM Copying Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi Model, Alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party made allegations on the BJP saying Goa CM is just copying the Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model to gain favour of the voters and the announcement of a skill university is just one of them.

Arvind Kejriwal has already announced the setting up of a Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in Delhi and BJP is just trying to copy their idea.

“By doing this, he has directly copied Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement (idea) of setting up of a skill university on the lines of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). It is worth noting that Sawant had earlier blamed students and youth themselves for ‘sitting at home with degrees’,” AAP stated.

People of Goa facing a huge unemployment issue but the state government running under the BJP banner did not do much for the last five years to solve this problem and now at the (probable) end of their term they are promising all an employment to the employed youth of Goa.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party, the youth in the state is has been demanding jobs for the last so many years which BJP could not make available despite of being in power for the two terms.

“All this while BJP has used two excuses for Goenkars. Excuse 1 is that they will provide 10,000 jobs. This excuse has been peddled and recycled every month and every election with no fruition in site. Excuse 2 that youth are sitting at home wasting their degrees. The Sawant government which has failed to find jobs or train youth in employable skills tried to blame its failure on the youth themselves,” the party added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal saw this opportunity and made it as their election agenda, in his last visit to Goa, he made announcement of jobs for every youth of Goa and Rs 3000/- per month till the time they do not get the paid job. “80 percent jobs in the private sector will be reserved for the youth of Goa,” said Kejriwal during his election campaign in Goa.

Another goodies that was offered my Delhi CM was the monthly assistance of Rs 5000 per family that has lost employment due to closure of mining and during that time Kejriwal had announced that AAOP government if elected to the power in Goa it will establish a skill university in Goa on the lines of Delhi’s DSEU and bring to an end the nepotism that’s exists in Government jobs in Goa.

Due to unemployment Goan youths are forced to migrate outside of Goa in a search of better prospects. The BJP’s election agenda was giving employment to every youth in Goa and creation of thousands of jobs but in reality nothing has been done till date.

If someone needs a job then he or she needs to be either connected to one of the MLAs or they are the party workers of BJP, those who are not aligned with the party never get an opportunity. AAP is assuring of breaking this nepotism barrier by providing the equal opportunities. What is your say on this??