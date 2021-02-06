Congress demands Goa Sports Minister’s resignation for holding financial grants of Rs. 2.18 Cr

During a meeting held on Thursday at the state party headquarters, the Congress has demanded Manohar Ajgaonkar, the Sports Minister to resign immediately. According to reports the Sports Ministry headed by Ajgaonkar has deliberately delayed the payment of about Rs 2.2 Cr provided as grants to sportsperson in the state since 2017. The beneficiaries of these grants were named as the disabled sportspersons, financially weak athletes and sportspersons who have represented the state at various events and won awards.

Providing more documentary information, the Congress also revealed that an amount of Rs 16 lakh allocated for 188 medal winners at the national level sports events have not been paid since 2017. Also an amount of Rs 55.59 lakhs for 16 sports associations have also not been released from 2017 to 2020.

Addressing the press conference, Goa Pradesh Congress General Secretary, Amarnath Panjikar said “ We will soon obtain the reports of the unpaid amounts for 2020 and 2021 which will further expose the greed of the corrupt sports minister”

According to the Congress, these shocking revelations have exposed the false and boisterous claims of Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant who talks high about the financial condition of the state and has always remained in celebration mode.

Congress spokesperson, Swati Shet Kerkar addressed this issue and said that the government should stop torturing sportspersons and demanded that all pending payments to be settled immediately.