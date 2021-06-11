Vaccination For All – G7 Nations To Share 1 Billion Vaccine Doses With The World

Whoever said that one act of goodwill sparks up a chain reaction of other acts of goodwill wasn’t lying; and this was proven when multiple G-7 nations, following the example of the U.S. President, pledged to share vaccine doses with the world. In a statement of his own, Boris Johnson was found saying, “At the G-7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders will make similar pledges so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus”.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that The Group of Seven nations that make up the G-7 is set to share at least 1 billion vaccine doses with the rest of the world. Half of these will be given by the U.S. and the UK will be contributing 100 million of the doses to be distributed.

Alike Boris Johnson, Joe Biden too urged allies to contribute to speeding up the end of the pandemic and solidify their strategic position as the world’s wealthiest democracies. Johnson’s announcement on the eve of the G-7 Summit came only hours after Biden pledged to donate 500 million covid-19 vaccine doses, thereby sparking that much-needed chain reaction of goodwill.

Biden declared that the rest of the G-7 nations that include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and England; would be outlining their commitments to vaccine donation on Friday and as such, was quoted saying, “We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners”.

It is important to note that Biden’s commitment to donate the vaccine doses is exclusive of the 80 million doses that he has already pledged to donate by the end of June. As per the British PM on the other hand, while the rest of the doses from the UK will come in next year, the first 5 million will be shared over the coming weeks.

Biden and Boris were evidently able to stir up the goodness of their fellow G-7 nation heads as earlier on Thursday, the French President Emmanuel Macron supported Biden’s initiative and consequently pledged that France would be sharing at least 30 million doses on a global level by the end of the year. In his statement showing support for the U.S.

President’s commitment and emphasizing the importance of quick action at this point, Macron said, “I think the EU needs to have at least the same level of ambition as the United States. It’s almost more important to say how many (doses) we deliver the next month than making promises to be fulfilled in 18 months from now.”

In the weeks and months leading to these announcements from the leaders of the G-7 nations, they have been under immense global pressure to highlight their vaccine sharing plans, especially since the disparities between nations and the inequities in their vaccine supply have gained attention. The U.S. itself has been sitting on top of a huge stockpile of vaccine doses for a while now while their citizens’ demand for vaccine shots has been on a steep decline. Biden has predicted that these vaccine donations will “supercharge” the global vaccination campaign.

He further highlighted the fact that America’s vaccine donations come without any underlying motives as he specified that their vaccine donations do not come with the added pressure of granting favors or potential concessions. They are only doing this to save lives and end the pandemic, he elaborated.

As per the commitment of the U. S., they will be buying and donating 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses that will be distributed through the global COVAX alliance to 92 low-income nations and the African Union. This is meant to help bring the first steady supply of mRNA vaccine to the countries most in need of them.

Biden has said that his aim is to ship off the first 200 million vaccine doses by the end of this year starting from August. The remaining doses are meant to be shipped by the first half of 2022. With this, the U.S. will become COVAX’s largest vaccine donor in addition to being its largest funder with a commitment of 4 billion.

The G-7 nations are converging around the idea that vaccine supply can be accelerated in multiple ways one of which is by distributing vaccine doses. Another way that has been identified so far is that of helping to increase the manufacture of vaccines on a global level.