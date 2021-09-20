Schools in Goa Likely to Reopen On October

On a meeting held by the State’s Task Force on Saturday, September 19, it was reported that students from classes IX to XII will most likely have the opportunity to attend classes physically from October 4.

Many from the meeting opined for the High School and Senior Secondary School to reopen from October.

However, the final decision as to when or how the physical classes will begin has not been taken. It is expected to be decided by next week on September 24, when the State’s Task Force has decided to meet again. They will then decide on all the standard procedures to run the school innocuously.

Member of the Task Force, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, told the media that classes for students in standards from IX to XII might start from October 4.

Dr. Salkar also said that the positivity rate of Goa has been consistently staying below the 2.5 percent mark, which was one of the primary reasons that prompted the Task Force to come to the agreement that classes in physical can commence.

Recently, UNICEF India had been pressing the governments to reopen schools as early as a possible indication of a “generational catastrophe”.

Some Indian states, including Delhi and Telangana, have already begun sending children back to schools.

