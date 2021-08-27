More Than 1000 People Tested Positive After Attending Latitude Festival

It has been announced multiple times to every person around that they shouldn’t go to gatherings. A place having more than 5 people is considered dangerous. And for that matter, lockdowns and restrictions have been imposed numerous times to make sure that crowds don’t gather at any place. This was done only to ensure the safety of people and to try and reduce the spread of Covid-19 cases in the countries.

According to the report published in the Independent, the event was conducted as a part of the government’s Event Research Programme. Around 40,000 people attended this Latitude Festival which was held in Henham Park, near Southwold, Suffolk.

This research program was conducted from July 22 to July 25. More events were conducted during this time were the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley and the Tramlines music festival in Sheffield.

Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, said: “We are asking people not to come unless they have booked ahead and request they take a lateral flow test before, during, and after their stay so that people can be safe and help us to manage the current spike.”

Almost 1000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after this Latitude Festival. Even though stringent rules were being followed. People attending the festival had to show a double vaccinated certificate or a negative RT-PCR test.

After the spread of this news, more and more calls have been received by them to ask them to continue to follow previous Covid safety measures, such as wearing a mask and socially distancing, both of which had been scrapped by the government after the final phase of easing restrictions in the country.

Stuart Keeble, director of Suffolk Public Health, has said: “Latitude Festival was part of an event research pilot by the central government, which set the parameters and Covid guidance for the event.

“Covid is still circulating in the county and whilst the majority of us are double jabbed, we cannot be sure that those people around us won’t become very unwell if they catch it.”

When attending these events, people should be more than just cautious for themselves as well as for the others attending the event. Proper distancing, masks, and strict rules can stop the spread of this deadly virus.