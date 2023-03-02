Thieves Can Steal Your Money and Identity by Hacking into Your iPhone Pass Code

The iPhone’s Passcode isn’t safe anymore and it is not enough to secure your money and data! What happens when your iPhone is stolen? iPhone thieves do not only steal your phone and your identity but they can block you out from logging into your own Apple accounts and illegally withdrawing money from your bank accounts, sometimes before you even realize what has happened, many such thefts have led to severe financial losses across the US.

The primary function of iPhones can be used as a weapon to help criminals steal a victim’s entire digital life, including photos and debit card information, in minutes.

How do they do it and how can you protect yourself? Keep your gaze fixed on this article till the end!

What happens when your iPhone gets snatched in public places? What do the previous cases say?

Nicole Nguyen, WSJ personal technology columnist joins moderator Zoe Thomas to explain how theft works, what victims have experienced and how iPhone users can protect themselves.

The authorities said sometimes the stealer would try to befriend you. They will then ask you to add them on social media, forcing you to open your iPhone in front of them.

All of the victims were interviewed and it was reported that their iPhones were stolen while in other public places at night. Some victims said their iPhones were snatched from their hands by strangers, while others said they were physically assaulted and intimidated. The report contains concrete examples of such cases.

If a thief knows the iPhone password, they can easily reset the victim’s Apple ID password in the Settings app, even if Face ID or Touch ID is enabled. The thief can then disable Find My iPhone on the device, preventing the device owner from tracking its location or remotely erasing the device via iCloud.The thief can also remove other trusted Apple devices from the account to further lock the victim out.

Solutions to make the data safe even if the iPhone is lost or robbed

There are some simple yet very effective solutions to ensure your iPhone passwords are not easy to get.

cybersecurity experts have suggested, Apple allow customers to disable iPhone passcodes. They added that there might be a way to reset Apple ID passwords at any time.