The increasing occurrence of hacking and internet fraud has elevated the importance of safety and protection, particularly within money and banking applications.

The utilization of UPI payment apps, which are one of the primary platforms for money and banking, has experienced significant growth in recent years. Ensuring the security of bank details stored within these apps is of utmost importance.

The UPI apps have introduced supplementary security features such as passwords and biometric locks. The biometric lock option allows users to set up fingerprint or face ID as their password.

Here are some tips to secure your bank account from the hackers.

Setup a Two-Step Authentication

1. Enter username and password

2. Enter one-time password (OTP) sent to your mail or number

To enhance security measures, a biometric lock is imperative, as scammers can potentially hack messaging apps or email accounts to obtain one’s OTP (One-Time Password). A biometric lock serves as a mechanism that requires fingerprint or face ID authentication every time one accesses the app. This significantly helps protect user accounts from unauthorized access.

How to Turn on Biometric Lock in Google Pay?

1. Click on ‘Settings’.

2. Tap ‘privacy and security’.

3. Select ‘security’.

4. Tap ‘use screen lock’.

5. Set up screen lock.

6. Tap ‘use fingerprint’.

7. Follow screen instructions to scan your fingerprint.

8. Tap ‘continue’.

9. Tap turn on.

How to Turn on Biometric Lock in PhonePe?

1. Go to ‘security’.

2. Click on ‘screen lock’.

3. Click on ‘enable screen lock’.

4. Choose a biometric method you wish to use to secure your bank account on PhonePe.

5. Follow screen instructions to scan your face id or fingerprint (according to the method you chose in the previous step)

6. Tap on ‘set’.

How to Turn on Biometric Lock in Paytm:

1. Go to ‘security’.

2. Tap on ‘biometric lock’.

3. Click on ‘enable’.

4. Follow screen instructions to scan face id or fingerprint

Furthermore, it is advisable to avoid clicking on suspicious links and downloading applications from unfamiliar sources. A recent incident involved a Delhi policeman who purportedly lost approximately Rs 2 lakhs after downloading an app. This act of downloading the app granted scammers access to their mobile phones, enabling them to transfer money to their own accounts at their convenience.

Instances of such incidents have been occurring with notable frequency. Therefore, it is crucial to adhere to all security measures in order to safeguard bank details.