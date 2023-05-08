Fraud Alert: Hacker Uses Biometrics to Withdraw Money from Bank Account

In a recent incident, a hacker took control of a woman’s Aadhaar biometrics and used them to steal money from her bank account. The public was alarmed by this episode, which also exposed the Aadhaar system’s weaknesses. The Indian government has introduced the biometric Aadhaar identifying system to provide each individual with a special identity number. A person’s biometric information, such as fingerprint and iris scan, is used by the system to confirm their identification.

A well-known YouTuber who offers financial and cybercrime advice, Pushpendra Singh, recently detailed his own experience with cyber fraud on Twitter. He described how a con artist exploited his mother’s Aadhaar biometric information, which was stolen from the home register record, to make a cash withdrawal from a Punjab National Bank branch. This event has sparked questions about the Aadhaar system’s security and the requirement for stronger safeguards to protect people’s biometric information.

Fraudsters utilize a variety of methods, including hacking into people’s mobile phones and robbing banks, to acquire their personal and financial information. Additionally, they have the ability to access a person’s personal information and take data from unapproved websites. Additionally, they deceive consumers into entering their personal information into a QR code, OTP, or payment. But this most recent occurrence is unique because the victim didn’t divulge any personal or OTP information, yet the fraudster was able to entirely drain her account of its funds.

In order to provide every Indian resident with a special identification number that may be used for a variety of things, such as applying for government subsidies and social programmes, the Aadhaar system was introduced in 2009. Several public and private organizations have embraced the method widely for identification verification. However, there have long been questions about the system’s security. According to a Tribune story from 2018, there had been a breach in the Aadhaar database, and millions of Indians’ personal information had been sold online.

The latest incident has made it clear that more stringent rules and security precautions are required to safeguard people’s biometric information. The introduction of a Virtual ID system, which enables individuals to create a temporary ID for use in identity verification, is one of many measures the government has taken to increase the security of the Aadhaar system. But since these kinds of occurrences keep happening, it is unclear how effective these safeguards are.

To protect people’s personal information, experts have recommended stricter rules and improved enforcement of those that now exist. In order to secure people’s biometric data, they have also advocated the usage of cutting-edge technologies like biometric encryption and blockchain. To solve the problem, the government must work closely with industry professionals and use a variety of strategies.

In conclusion, the recent hacking event in which a woman’s Aadhaar biometrics were stolen and used to withdraw funds from her bank account has raised questions about the security of the Aadhaar system. The event makes clear the necessity for more stringent rules and better application of current laws to safeguard individuals’ private information. To embrace cutting-edge technologies and a multifaceted strategy to handle the problem, the government must closely collaborate with industry professionals. People must be able to use the Aadhaar system without being concerned about fraud or identity theft, which means it is crucial to ensure that their biometric data is secure.