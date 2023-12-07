India Bike Week Roars into Its 10th Edition: A Decade of Riding Spirit and Adventure

India Bike Week, the nation’s largest congregation of motorcycle enthusiasts, is poised to commemorate its milestone 10th edition on the 8th and 9th of December in the vibrant setting of Goa. Presented in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac, India Bike Week 2023 is gearing up for an unforgettable celebration of a decade’s legacy, promising an unprecedented experience at Vagator, Goa.

Marking its tenth year, India Bike Week aims to cater to diverse motorcycling passions, offering thrilling racetracks and races tailored for an array of enthusiasts. From avid motocross aficionados to adventurous ADV riders, there’s a track tailored for every bike and rider. Beyond the adrenaline of the tracks, the event will feature an array of attractions, including Big Trip sessions, a dedicated music section, exclusive shopping experiences, exhilarating ride-outs, and meticulously curated adventures throughout Goa.

Dubbed the ‘Great Migration,’ the journey kicks off with riders converging in Goa, paving the way for a series of heart-racing events designed to captivate the daring spirit of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Martin da Costa, CEO & Founder of Seventy EMG, expressed his excitement, stating, “Partnering with Gulf Oil for the tenth-year anniversary of IBW in Goa is a delight. Over the past decade, India Bike Week has played a pivotal role in fostering the burgeoning motorcycling culture in the country. This tenth edition promises to be the most extraordinary yet, featuring an extensive lineup of events, including Chai-pakoda rides, ride-outs, a music festival, food trails, and more.”

Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, shared his enthusiasm, affirming, “We are thrilled to be a part of India Bike Week, the country’s premier motorcycling festival. This event embodies the vibrant essence of India’s motorcycle culture, and we take pride in being associated with it. As our two-wheeler lubricant segment continues to flourish, India Bike Week provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our innovative product solutions and directly engage with the passionate motorcycling community. This engagement significantly contributes to our mission of enriching the overall riding experience for motorcycle owners.”

The prelude to this grand event commenced with the announcement of 20 Chai Pakoda rides across India in collaboration with Gulf Syntrac. These rides, held on Sunday mornings across 20 cities nationwide, served as a platform for riders to connect, ride together, and revel in the camaraderie of the biking community. Participants not only embarked on invigorating breakfast rides but also engaged in entertaining moto-games with the chance to win exciting prizes.

India Bike Week 2023 anticipates setting new benchmarks, uniting motorcycle enthusiasts and promising an exhilarating extravaganza that celebrates the very essence of the riding spirit.