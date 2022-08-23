Actress and Politician Sonali Phogat Dies of Heart Attack in Goa

A well-known actress and long-time BJP leader Sonali Phogat died in Goa due to a heart attack, she was 42. According to the reports she was in Goa for two days of shooting assignment.

According to the reports, Sonali complained of chest pain on Monday and she was immediately taken to the hospital but the doctors could not save her.

The 42-year-old BJP leader was an actress before joining politics and she had started her career as an anchor on Hisar Doordarshan, followed by her rise to fame as a TikTok star, actress, and Big Boss contestant.

Sonali was born in a farmer’s family in a small village in Bhutan called Hissar in the year 1979, she is survived by 4 siblings, 3 sisters and a brother. She has done her studies in Noida before getting into the acting career.

According to the reports, her husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a Farmhouse. In the Year 2008, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and later went on to become the national vice president of Mahila Morcha. She had also headed the tribal wing of the BJP for several states like Delhi, Chandigarh and Hariyana.

Ms Phogat contested the election from the Haryana assembly seat in 2019 against Kuldeep Bishnoi, however, she lost.

On hearing the news of Phogat’s demise Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted “Received very sad news of the sudden demise of BJP leader Sonali Phogat ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss.”