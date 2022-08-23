Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Indigo Aircraft Engine Catches Fire While Taking off at Goa Airport

In an untoward incident the right side engine of the Indigo Aircraft, Goa-Mumbai Indigo Aircraft 6E 6097 had caught fire before the take off at Dabolim Airport.
Indigo Aircraft
In an untoward incident the right side engine of the Indigo Aircraft, Goa-Mumbai Indigo Aircraft 6E 6097 had caught fire before the take-off at Dabolim Airport.  

As per the sources, there were 183 passengers and 4 infants on board the flight. The incident took place at 1:30 PM in the afternoon.

The passengers had a lucky escape when the right engine of Goa-Mumbai Indigo Aircraft 6E 6097 caught fire on Tuesday afternoon while proceeding towards the runway from the parallel taxiway at Goa Airport.

The Navy rescue team arrived on the spot and cleared the parallel taxiway.

As per the sources, no civilian aircraft operations were hampered due to the incident.

Later, the aircraft was pushed back from the parallel taxiway and was parked at bay No. 11.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, and passengers were shifted to another flight.

