1Win Bet India Site Brings Casino and Betting in One Place

Today, the Internet is full of betting shops, so it is very difficult for users to make a choice. This article will help you choose and not regret it. Here you will learn about 1Win, games, bets, bonuses, payment methods, and much more.

1Win India Review: Basic Info

1Win holds a leading position in the Indian online casino and sports betting market. It is a great online platform for earning money in casinos and betting, where you get excellent odds and bonuses. For Indian users, this is a relatively new platform, but it has already managed to establish itself as a reliable and conscientious company and reach the top of the best gambling companies in the world!

Why Do We Recommend 1Win?

1Win is a bookmaker created in 2016 and has already gained more than 1 million users. Despite the heights achieved, the company continues to improve its service and delight its users with new features. Below you can see the advantages and disadvantages of this bookmaker.

Pros

One of the main points to pay attention to when choosing a bookmaker is a license. 1Win is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission and operates in accordance with its provisions;

As a fairly young company in the Indian gambling market, 1Win is trying to attract new and encourage regular customers with bonuses, so that you can earn more with less investment;

The more opportunities a bookmaker provides, the more user trust it gets. 1Win provides more than 9200 casino games and a huge number of sports for betting. So you will never get bored with this company;

If it is more comfortable for you to work with a smartphone, and not with a laptop, then there is a mobile application 1Win especially for you, where you will get the same functions as on the website;

The bookmaker’s website and application have a modern design in muted tones, which allows users to stay “in the game” for a long time;

The website and app are available in 15 languages, and most importantly, available in Hindi. Therefore, you will be comfortable and there will be no difficulties with languages.

The bookmaker has an excellent and effective user support service so that your problems will never remain unsolved.

Cons

Unfortunately, you will not be able to find the “frequently asked questions” section on the site, so if you have any questions, you will have to contact the user support service.

More About 1Win Bonuses

1Win strives to offer the juiciest bonuses and promotions to its users in order to increase its gaming community. Below you can learn more about the most attractive bonuses from 1Win.

First Deposit Bonus

Every new 1Win user receives a welcome bonus package from the bookmaker up to 500%. This means that when making the first deposit, you will receive up to 200%, the second – up to 150%, the third – 100%, and the fourth – 50%. In order to withdraw your winnings, you must place bets or play at the casino according to the conditions specified on the official website of the company.

Cashback up to 30%

This is a very easy-to-use bonus. It is suitable for those who like to play slots. If you lose, you get the opportunity to return up to 30% of the lost amount within a week. You can either continue playing at the casino with this amount or withdraw it by any available method.

Express Bonus

This bonus is suitable for those who do not like single bets. If you place a drive with 5 or more events, you can get a bonus percentage, the number of which will depend on the amount won. This bonus will help you increase the number of your winnings!

Mobile App

The 21st century is also making changes in the Indian betting market. And if the company wants to succeed, then these changes need to be met. To do this, a team of experts from 1Win has created a mobile application where you can perform the same actions as on the site from anywhere in the world. Below you can read the instructions for installing the application on your phone.

For Android Devices

On the official website of 1Win, go to the “applications” section and request a download link;

In the settings of your smartphone, allow downloading and installation from unfamiliar sites (this is a standard procedure, you have nothing to worry about);

Click on the 1Win icon that appears on your desktop screen and earn money at the casino and on bets in any place convenient for you!

For iOS Devices

Find 1Win in the App Store;

Click on the install button;

Wait for the download and start earning from 1Win directly from your smartphone!

Payments

1Win provides its users with almost all payment methods available in India, so you will definitely be able to find what you need. You can top up your account immediately after registering on the website or in the application, but withdraw your winnings only after the verification process. Some payment systems available in 1Win are listed below:

UPI;

QIWI;

Visa;

Advcash;

Mastercard;

Paytm;

Payeer, etc.

The verification process is necessary to protect your finances. Once you pass it, all your data and financial transactions will be safe.

How to Place Bets in 1Win?

1Win offers its users more than 1000 sports events daily. You can choose any kind of sports for betting: from cricket and football to esports. You can also place bets in real-time. Along with the variety, you also get up-to-date statistics and winning odds from 1Win experts. Below you will find instructions on how to place bets in 1Win.

The first step is to register on the official website or in application 1Win;

Then, in the main menu, select the sport and event you are interested in;

Then click on one of the offered coefficients, select the type of bet and specify the desired amount;

Follow the match and earn more with 1Win!

Customer Service

How well the customer support service works characterizes the bookmaker’s relationship with its users. 1Win has excellent service, so all your problems will be solved quickly and promptly. This service works 24/7, so you can go there at any time of the day convenient for you. The following are the ways you can use if you have any questions:

Live chat on the bookmaker’s website;

You can write to the email [email protected]

Or call 8 (800) 301 77 89.

The Conclusion

1Win offers its users not only a huge betting market but also a variety of other sections, such as casinos, poker, etc. By creating an account in 1Win, you get a secure platform for earning with juicy bonuses, multiple payment options, and high-quality service. Therefore, do not waste time – register in 1Win!

FAQs About 1Win

1. Does 1Win Accept Indian Rupees?

Yes, it accepts, but you need to specify Indian rupees as the currency of your account when registering.

2. Is the 1Win App Free?

Yes, the 1Win mobile app is absolutely free for both iOS and Android devices.