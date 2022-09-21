Renowned Standup Comedian Raju Shrivastav aka “Gajodhar” Passes Away at 58.

A Renowned Comedian Raju Shrivastav, famously known as “Gajadhar Bhayya” who was hospitalised for a long time has passed away at the age of 58. The news about his demise was confirmed by his family.

The comedian was going under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on the 10th of August after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.

Raju Shrivastava received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.’

According to a report in Zee News, when he came to Mumbai, he drove an auto for some time till he got work in movies.

As per the reports he also did stand-up comedy shows for even Rs 50 when he was struggling.

He had done small roles in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Baazigar (1993), and Aamdani Attani Kharcha Rupaiya (2001).

He made his debut in Tezaab in 1988.