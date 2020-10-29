A Man Forcefully Enters The House and Rapes 22-Year-Old Woman In Anjuna; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by one unknown person, identified as Prathamesh Naik in her own house late last night in Anjuna.

The accused, reportedly gained entry by breaking into the house, and then allegedly raped the woman. The woman’s age has been stated to be 22 years.

Investigating officer Sneha Sawal, when contacted, however, stated that all detailed investigation is in progress, and as of now, the police are still looking into the details of the case. Hence, no further information about the case was divulged.

Police inspector Sawal, although, confirmed that the accused has been arrested. He reportedly is a resident of the Assagao area.

According to reports, it is learnt the accuse barged entry into the house and raped the woman. The woman filed a complaint later in the day at the Anjuna police station.

It is learnt that the accused arrested is also involved in another case, an attempt to murder case.

