Blast at Zuari Agro Chemicals Factory in Goa, 3 Died

According to the reports, the laborers were working in the under maintenance ammonia tank at the plat of Zuari when the incident took place.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the maintenance work of the ammonia tank was underway and suddenly the blast occurred killing 3 laborers instantly.

There are not many details available about the blast as under what circumstances it took place and who is responsible for the same, as the company authorities and police did not divulge many details to the media. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant tweeted calling it a very unfortunate incident.

It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd plant at Vasco. The state machinery has immediately responded & are making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 3, 2022

“It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three laborers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited plant at Vasco. The State machinery has immediately responded and is making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation.”

Mr. Sawant said that there is no gas leakage whatsoever after the explosion in the ammonia tank. “I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe any rumors. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the Government,” the CM said in another tweet.