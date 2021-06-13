34-Year-Old Navelim Resident Brutally Attacked by Duo over the Minor Spat

On Friday evening a 34-year-old Navelim resident, Cenvic Pires, was attacked by the duo on a minor issue. One of the perpetrators of the violent attack Ayub Sayed, 26, resident of Fakirband while the other one is Anil Kumar, 37, a native of Chattisgarh. The attack was launched using the traditional Goan koita and an iron rod. The event sparked outrage among Navelim and Telaulim locals on Saturday.

The victim of this attack sustained a head injury along with a fracture to the right leg and is currently recovering at Hospicio hospital. Pires hails from Dialgona – Telaulim and his furious villagers have threatened to take the law in their hands if the accused people are left scot-free.

As per the Margao police, the motive behind this crime is anger sparked by the victim’s request to the two accused, to remove their car which was allegedly parked in the middle of the road near Quba Masjid, Sirvodem – Margao.

It has been stated in the FIR registered by the Margao police that the victim who was commuting via his Activa scooter, was restrained by the accused who then assaulted him, causing bleeding injuries to his head and leg. As such, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused.

Accused person Ayub is a resident of Fakirband – Calconda and is 26 years old. While the other accused, Anil, is 37 years old and works in a bakery, but is originally from Chhattisgarh. Both accused have been arrested and have been remanded to five days of police custody.

At the same time, Navelim and Telaulim locals led by Pratima Coutinho who is the Party Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, have called on the Margao police officials as well as other police officials to take strict action against the accused. After calling upon Margao police station in-charge, PI Sachin Narvekar, Pratima Coutinho informed the media that if the culprits are left scot-free then Navelim locals will have no alternative but to take the law into their own hands.

”The CCTV footage of the assault incident shows that the two accused persons assaulted the victim without rhyme or reason by removing the koita and iron rod from the car,” she stated.

Coutinho further claimed that the main accused, Ayub, is a habitual offender and had reportedly charged against the police quite recently. But due to political influence no case was registered against him. Further adding to this claim was farmer Agostinho who said that the accused has been harassing Navelim farmers and once again warned that the locals won’t hesitate to take the law in their hands if justice is not served.