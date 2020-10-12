Within Three Days of Its Launch, Goa Government Withdraws DDSSY For Covid-19 Treatment

After just three days of bringing Covid-19 treatment under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), the Goa government has withdrawn the order and has kept it on hold, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said adding that this notification did not make any sense and thus it had to be canceled.

Initially, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) had issued an order stating that covid-19 treatment would come under the DDSSY. However, the health minister stated that this file was moved way back in February, and as such, many changes many things have changed drastically since then, which has called for the need to withdraw the circular.

This decision comes after the Health Minister said he met with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and consulted him over the same. “This notification does not make sense and it has to be canceled. A fresh notification will be issued in consultation with the CM,” Rane said.

The private medical hospitals offering covid-19 treatment had raised their apprehensions as the rates fixed under the DDSSY were very low, and as such, it wasn’t feasible.

According to sources, it is learned that the government is planning to rectify and increase the rates offered under the DDSSY. It is also learned, that seniors in the department did not consult with the ministers before issuing the notification.

Earlier, for patients seeking covid-19 treatment and have moderate symptoms, a cost of Rs 4,600 was earmarked to be paid under the scheme, which means a provision of Rs 64,400 for the 14-day package. While for those with severe symptoms, Rs 6,600 was proposed to be paid per day, which means, a provision of Rs 92,400 was marked for the 14-day treatment one seeks.

After deliberation with Hon’ble CM @DrPramodPSawant, we have decided to cancel the notification issued to cover Covid-19 treatment under DDSSY. A fresh notification will be issued in consultation with the Hon’ble CM. — VishwajitRane (@visrane) October 11, 2020

Also, discrepancies between the DDSSY offered rates, and that of capped rates of private hospitals were pointed out, which if calculated was coming to not even 50% of the total cost.

When asked what was the reason for the withdrawal of the order, Vishwajit Rane said that since it was moved in February, drastic changes need to be done. He also reiterated that government hospitals are providing full free treatment for covid-19 patients.

Many have raised their apprehensions of how the government plans to manage covid-19 if it keeps issuing new orders and then withdraws, highlighting the mismanagement in the administration.

Also, the delay to get covid-19 under the DDSSY, even after the minister claims to have moved the file in February, has evoked widespread criticism from certain sections.