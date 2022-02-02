Three Times Increase in Number of People Rescued on Goa’s Beaches

Panaji : Compared to the 249 rescues and 6 drownings in Goa by life guarding agency Drishti in 2020, the state saw a three times increase in 2021 of 715 rescues and 9 casualties

because of the influx of tourists that was otherwise restricted owing to the lockdown.

The lack of international commercial flights also reduced the number of foreign tourists till almost mid December that the state previously saw throughout the year.

Goa witnessed a lot of tourists after the first wave from September 2020 and their number reduced again during the second wave in February 2021. Last year the state saw an increase in domestic tourists for year end celebrations that culminated into what was believed to be the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

October 2021 alone saw 115 incidents where November had as many as 81 while December had 45 incidents.

Out of the 715 rescues last year, 14 were foreign nationals while 600 of them were Indians, mostly tourists between the age group of 19-35 and 93 among which were children.

Drishti reported 57 incidents of missing children on the beach and in all cases they were found and reunited with their families.

Calangute reported 196 incidents while Candolim reported 45 incidents in 2021. Around 41 were rescued at Dudhsagar waterfalls during the monsoon and in South Goa, Palolem recorded 35 incidents , Benaulim saw 23 and Colva 24

Drishti has been operating in Goa since 2008 and has been appointed by the state government after 400 drownings were reported in 2007