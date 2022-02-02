Crypto Tax of 30% Introduced in India by Finance Minister; Traders Welcome Move

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Budget for the year 2022-2023 on tuesday, calling it “people-friendly” and progressive”. She affirms that all the decision regarding the budget was made with the consciousness of the hardships people are going through this pandemic.

The Budget has introduced crypto-tax of 30% on all digital assets and surprisingly, most of the crypto-traders has been hailing and welcoming this decision, as the find this as a clarification as well as the first step in eventually legitimising this asset class.

Gains from trading in cryptocurrencies and related assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be taxed at a flat 30% and 1% of tax will be deducted at source (TDS) when any such transactions take place, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on Tuesday.

Sitharaman said that these proposals are initial steps on taxing their continuing trade and that a more developed framework could be developed regarding this. Cryptocurrency investors and coin exchanges believe that this would the first step clarification of legitimisation of the asset and the government would start considering this virtual asset.

“The regulatory guidance on tax from the government furthers the mainstreaming excitement of this emerging asset class with over $6 billion worth of investments in India. It is also the gateway to the future decentralized world, aka Web3.0. The budget provides clarity on taxation and shows the government’s intent to take a business-friendly approach while protecting the interest of consumers and the exchequer,” said Ashish Singhal, founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoinSwitch.

Despite Sitharaman’s post-budget interview saying this may not be considered a clarification towards the validating the asset, the industry is in the confidence of their positive outlook of the whole. The Finance Minister said that she could not do anything on regulating or formalising a framework for regulation of cryptocurrencies or other virtual digital assets.

The industry also cheered the government’s move to set up its own digital rupee, likely to be launched by RBI, and hoped it would acquaint investors as well as non-investors with virtual currency, while building a platform for the asset class.