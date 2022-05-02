Shark Tank India Season 2 is Here; This is How to Register

Shark Tank India is set to return for a second season following the huge success of its first. The desi-version of ‘Shark Tank,’ which premiered on Sony LIV last December, went on to become one of the most popular and talked about reality shows in Indian television history.

While rumors about the producers returning for a second season began to circulate on the internet following the conclusion of the first season in February, Sony finally announced the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ on Saturday.

The creators announced the second season by announcing that registration lines are open for aspiring and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Sony released an intriguing teaser on Instagram, highlighting lesser-known details about the first season while once again opening the doors to aspiring entrepreneurs. Sony captioned the post, “Registration for the second season has already begun,” announcing that registration for the season has already begun “Are you an aspiring business owner? If so, this is your chance to make it big in the business world! Registration for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony has started.”

The official ‘Shark Tank India Instagram account also shared an entertaining promo announcing the return of the popular reality show. “Aa gaye hai #SharkTankIndiaSeason2, season mein 85000 applicants aur 42 Crores ka investments ki dhamakedaar success ke baad, Shuru ho gaye hai registrations, abhi register kijiye #SonyLIV par! #SharkTankIndiaRegistartionsAreNowOpen, “The official account tweeted.

The first season’s judging panel included Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), and Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

The teaser begins with a hopeful employee attempting to curry favor with his boss in order to secure investors for his venture. The cruel boss, on the other hand, only mocks him. “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors,” a voiceover tells him. Following the huge success of the first season, Shark Tank India is returning for a second season.”

While the producers have managed to keep the panel of judges in suspense, they have shared registration information for aspiring entrepreneurs to become a part of the show and obtain investments for their idea/firm.

Shark Tank India’s first season was a huge success after word of mouth spread on social media. Every pitch, every moment, every shark’s reaction, and every dialogue was not only discussed but also went viral.