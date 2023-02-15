Whatsapp is Rolling out The Focus Mode Feature For iPhone Users

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has emerged as the leading messaging service provider over the past years. Being the most used messaging platform, it always keeps upgrading itself for its users’ convenience. Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out a few updates for iOS users, here are some of them listed:

Hands-free Recording

The messaging platform has introduced the ability to record videos hands-free by swiping left inside the WhatsApp camera. Meanwhile, the limit for a video recording still remains at 27 seconds.

Customized Avatar Version

Similar to its rivals Snapchat and Instagram, and Apple’s Memoji, WhatsApp has also now given its users the customized avatar feature which will not only allow them to share it on their profile pictures but they can share these avatars as stickers too. There are around 36 custom stickers on the platform to choose from including various hairstyles, facial features and outfits, etc..

Group Call Limit

The meta-owned platform has extended the maximum number of participants limits on a group (video/audio) call to 32 which was earlier said to be just 8.

Enabling Focus Mode

This update is only for the iOS15 users and above who can now access the focus mode on WhatsApp also. This will allow them to filter and prioritize the notifications of chats and people for a specifically selected time frame.

Pause and Resume

WhatsApp voice note features got more convenient as the platform has added a pause and resume feature which can be used while recording. Users can now pause the recording in between and listen to the recorded voice note before resuming it. Earlier it had deleted or listened to the voice note options only. The user has to swipe up on the voice message icon and when done, they have to lock the recording and can find the options of ‘pause’ and ‘resume’ on the screen.

Undo The ‘Delete for Me’

Whatsapp is said to introduce the ability of  ‘undo’ for ‘delete for me’ which will let users retrieve the messages that they might have “accidentally delete”, however, the window for retrieval will be for a few seconds only.

Pin Messages in The Chats

The messaging platform is said to introduce a feature that allows users to pin important messages to the top within chats and groups. This will be helpful for the users to keep the track of critical messages within a group or chat. 

These are some of the latest features available on WhatsApp for Android users. It’s always a good idea to keep your app updated to get the latest features and bug fixes.

Photo by Cotton-bro Studio

