Smriti Irani Files Defamation Case Against 3 Congress Leaders over Goa Cafe Issue

Goa cafe issue owned by Smriti Irani’s daughter has now taken a new turn when Mrs Irani filed the defamation case against the congress leaders for posting the tweets on the social media platform. According to Irani, she took this action following the allegations from congress leaders that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani was running a bar illegally in Goa.

According to the reports, the Delhi High Court had issued a summons to three congress leaders, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza for tweeting about Irani’s alleged involvement in the Cafe and Bar issue situated in Goa. The court has asked them to take down the tweets and other social media posts alleging her and their daughter’s involvement in the Goa cafe cum bar issue.

The high court said ”slanderous and bogus” allegations were made against Irani and added that ”Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants’’.

”I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants, ” the judge said.

Meanwhile, the Union minister has denied the involvement of her daughter in the Cafe in Goa. The issue has now become the political platform for both the parties Congress and BJP wherein both sides have been throwing potshots at each other.

According to the reports, there are many unanswered questions such as Is Zoish Irani a tenant of the property that houses the restaurant bar or is she a proprietor? Did she lease it? What we do know now, according to government records and submissions made to Maharashtra’s registrar of companies, is that at least two directors of the restaurant’s alleged parent company, Eightball Food and Beverages, are also directors of two firms linked to Irani’s husband and son. Eightball operates from the same address as the restaurant, and one of its directors used to run another Silly Souls Café – which has now been shut – in Delhi’s Chhattarpur.

In an interview with a famous food vlogger Kunal Vinayakar in April, Zoish Irani revealed her motive behind opening the said cafe which she described as an international restaurant in Goa. Mrs Irani had also shared the post on her Instagram account tagging her daughter and the restaurant bar’s social media account saying she was “proud”.