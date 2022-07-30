Another Accident In South Goa, 4 rescued From Car Plunged into Nullah

Speeding the car and losing control over the steering wheels is a common practice in this tiny state as most of the ancients reported to date are the results of rash and negligent driving.

After the recent news of an SUV car falling into the Zuari River in south Goa, there is another incident came, to, the light on Friday.

According to the reports, the driver of the car lost control over the speeding car and the vehicle went off the road only to fall into the Nullah on the roadside.

This incident also took place in the wee hour of the day, according to the Vasco fire station in charge who received the call about the accident at about 4 am. “When we reached at the site the police were already at the accident spot,” said the fire official Dilip Bicholkar.

“We started a rescue operation around 4:13 a.m. and by 5 a.m. all four youths were removed from the nullah and shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim,” he added.

According to the sources, there were no serious injuries to the occupants of the cars except for minor injuries and fractures. “They are out of danger,” said the sources.

This is something similar case to the recent accident that took place on Thursday early morning when a speeding car fell into the Zuari River after skidding off the road and crashing the railings of the bridge. This is a clear case of the driver losing control over the speeding vehicle.

According to the reports, the four youth were travelling to Vasco from Cortalim at around 3.30 am on a Friday when the mishap took place.

The names of the youths revealed as Meshvin Silveira and Audumber Kamlekar from Goa Velha and Avin Rodrigues of Agassaim were travelling in the car, which was driven by Esbon D’Souza from Cortalim.